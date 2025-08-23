Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $156.3180 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

