Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,536,000. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 2.1% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 165,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,194,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of ODFL opened at $159.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.71. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

