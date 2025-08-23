Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.12 Million Stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Atlassian by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Atlassian by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $170.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.22. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $154.07 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,274,689.50. Following the sale, the director owned 206,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,416,616.50. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total transaction of $1,262,987.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 182,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,875,167.43. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,134 shares of company stock valued at $99,681,446. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

