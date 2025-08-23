Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys 114 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after purchasing an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $710.7290 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $972.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $754.70 and its 200-day moving average is $790.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.