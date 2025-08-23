Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,201,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,733 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 1.97% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $214,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.