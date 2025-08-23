SRB Corp Sells 193,882 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

SRB Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 193,882 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,317,606,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 16,993.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,062,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,616,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,050,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,462,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,281,408.64. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,719 shares of company stock worth $47,223,172 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.53.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $206.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $208.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

