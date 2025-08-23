WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Trading Down 38.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) dropped 38.9% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,030 to GBX 726. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. WH Smith traded as low as GBX 676 ($9.14) and last traded at GBX 678.50 ($9.17). Approximately 9,162,330 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,763% from the average daily volume of 491,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,110 ($15.01).

Several other analysts have also commented on SMWH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,460 to GBX 1,350 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of WH Smith to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,400 to GBX 755 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,178.20.

Get WH Smith alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WH Smith

WH Smith Trading Up 11.1%

About WH Smith

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,058.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,051.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of £915.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67.

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.