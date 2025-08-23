Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 15,215 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,215 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $116,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,676 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $310.58 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $228.52 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The company has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.78.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.