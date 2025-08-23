Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Price

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $203.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.

JKHY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of JKHY opened at $165.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.70 and its 200 day moving average is $175.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,631,000 after purchasing an additional 765,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,471,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,240,000 after acquiring an additional 464,941 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,302,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,278,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

