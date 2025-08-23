Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $227.4770 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.80.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

