Summit Financial LLC Purchases 4,462 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 578.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research raised shares of Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.21.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $162.9190 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.92 and its 200 day moving average is $175.60. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

