Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,476,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,758,968,000 after buying an additional 717,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,142,000 after buying an additional 3,016,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,178,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,399,399,000 after buying an additional 613,414 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $118.6640 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $213.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average is $108.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

