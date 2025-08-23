Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Intuit by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,291,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total transaction of $255,887.19. Following the sale, the director owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,890,685.82. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $662.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $757.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.34. The stock has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.