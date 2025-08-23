Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.1176.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.8250 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

