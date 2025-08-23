iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s Largest Position

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,968 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 27.2% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned about 0.15% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $845,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $648.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $653.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $649.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

