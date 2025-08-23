Cadence Bank Sells 757 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Cadence Bank lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 282,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 84,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $139.2960 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.22 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.08.

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

