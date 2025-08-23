APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 18,515 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,515 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $84,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 77.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 21,681.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,358 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,025 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $265,769,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.08.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $139.2960 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.20 and its 200-day moving average is $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.22 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

