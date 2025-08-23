Cadence Bank Sells 159 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Cadence Bank cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. William Blair cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.71.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $515.8540 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $521.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.14 and a 1 year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

