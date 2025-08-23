Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Holdings Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,102 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $62,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,397,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $234.1310 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.39. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.60 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Melius Research upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

