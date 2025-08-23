APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 164,559 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,227 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164,559 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $98,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after purchasing an additional 171,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 672,919 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $362.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $153.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.58.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

