Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 666,655 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 135,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Mason Resources Trading Up 29.4%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$17.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77.

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

