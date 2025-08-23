Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Stock Holdings Increased by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 407.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,858 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

