Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Trading Up 29.4% – Here’s What Happened

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 29.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 232,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 136,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Mason Resources Stock Up 29.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

Mason Resources Company Profile

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

