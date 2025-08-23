Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Rothschild Redb

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Rothschild Redb to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays set a $128.00 target price on Vertiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Melius upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Vertiv stock opened at $125.9970 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.74. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vertiv by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $33,389,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 123.5% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $475,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

