Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Position Increased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,801,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,283,000 after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,472,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,538,000 after acquiring an additional 110,232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,429,000 after acquiring an additional 141,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,183,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $1.0762 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

