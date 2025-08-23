Haverford Trust Co Sells 138,082 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,059,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 138,082 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $65,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CSCO opened at $67.32 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,118 shares of company stock worth $8,847,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

