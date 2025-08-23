iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Stock Position Reduced by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $249.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $255.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

