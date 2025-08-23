Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Bought by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $33,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $105.9950 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $108.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,923.46. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $17,051,094.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

