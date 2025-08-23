Aew Capital Management L P Sells 200 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for 1.2% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.15% of Sun Communities worth $24,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Sun Communities by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $126.8570 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.76. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sun Communities had a net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $135.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SUI

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.