Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vistra stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $190.2960 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.90 and a 12-month high of $216.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,505.12. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,084,418. This trade represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,650. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.1% in the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

