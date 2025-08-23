Rahlfs Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Rahlfs Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,878,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,316,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,636 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.