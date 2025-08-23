Ariston Services Group Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Ariston Services Group cut its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in McKesson by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,148. This represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,620 shares of company stock valued at $39,712,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.10.

McKesson Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of MCK opened at $687.7050 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $706.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.60. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.32%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

