Haverford Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Aon plc $AON

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,531 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 1.6% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.18% of AON worth $154,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in AON by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in AON by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $374.4670 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $323.73 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.36 and its 200 day moving average is $370.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.18.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

