Haverford Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 3.0% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $294,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1,330.4% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $2,697,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.0% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the sale, the director owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,147.8720 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,171.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,086.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $992.76.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
