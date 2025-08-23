Haverford Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 3.0% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $294,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1,330.4% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $466,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $2,697,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.0% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the sale, the director owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,617,148. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,147.8720 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,171.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,086.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $992.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.