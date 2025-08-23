Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Stock Holdings Lowered by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

