Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 974 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,127 shares of company stock valued at $28,340,553 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V opened at $349.3180 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $640.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.31 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.40.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
