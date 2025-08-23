Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 974 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,127 shares of company stock valued at $28,340,553 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $349.3180 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $640.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.31 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.