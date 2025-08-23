Phoenix Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Fastenal Company $FAST

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $49,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 5,661.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

