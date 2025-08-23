Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $11.31 Million Stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,945 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $11,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

