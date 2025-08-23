RBO & Co. LLC Purchases 6,480 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

RBO & Co. LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 69,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 36,190 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 329,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 213,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.60. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,214.27. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.