HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,658,753 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,880 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.28% of HP worth $73,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 639,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $20,864,000 after acquiring an additional 122,289 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $1,505,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 140,632 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 2,669.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $627,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.7250 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. HP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.300 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Evercore ISI cut their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HP

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.