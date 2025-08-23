Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 50,822 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,822 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $41.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $41.57.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

