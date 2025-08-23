Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is SVB Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75,684 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.5% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $60,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $294.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.33. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.90 and a twelve month high of $317.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

