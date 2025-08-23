Westwood Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Super Micro Computer makes up 0.6% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $43.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. KGI Securities began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $51,000,000 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

