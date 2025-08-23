Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Increases Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,355 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 1.56% of CubeSmart worth $151,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 50.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $2,902,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 35.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,834,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,922,000 after purchasing an additional 543,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.93.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

