SVB Wealth LLC Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,832 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Governors Lane LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,949,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $280,166.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,815.70. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,737.60. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,506 shares of company stock valued at $80,507,655. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE ICE opened at $180.6060 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.25 and a 200-day moving average of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.85%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

