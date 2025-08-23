Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Acquires 1,149,045 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 362.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,465,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $87,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 7,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $56.9890 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.98 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $507,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

