Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP Shares Purchased by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 715,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $21,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 713.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,655,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,320 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 294,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $30.66 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%.The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 3,440.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.