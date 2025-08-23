1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $60.26 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,608 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $60,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after buying an additional 9,980,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,417,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,218,000 after buying an additional 803,570 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after buying an additional 14,960,086 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,092,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,816,000 after buying an additional 5,092,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 39,051,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,318,000 after buying an additional 9,258,040 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.5%

BAC opened at $49.4850 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $366.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

