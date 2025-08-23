SVB Wealth LLC Sells 39,831 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 39,831 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Comcast Stock Up 1.6%

CMCSA stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

