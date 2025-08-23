BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,802,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,842,497 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 0.9% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $147,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.2% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,822,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $980,129,000 after buying an additional 603,101 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,968,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,354,219,000 after buying an additional 9,915,345 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 161,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,936,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,807,000 after acquiring an additional 146,121 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at $31.1050 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 19.00%.The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.